Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Lynn Martin Obituary

Lynn Martin, 47, of Dickson City, died Aug. 22 at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Alexander and Barbara Zabaga Martin, she was a dedicated mother who adored her children. Lynn enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and horror movies. An animal lover, she also was an avid reader. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are six children, Alex, Tia, Norman, David, Sahara and Cameron; sister, Jill Rutkowski and husband, Kevin, Blakely; and boyfriend, Dave Svere, Dickson City.

A blessing service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Friends may call starting at 11:30 a.m.


