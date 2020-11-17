Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lynn S. Kochanowski Obituary

Lynn S. Kochanowski, 40, of Blakely, died Monday in the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre. She is survived by her husband, Robert Kochanowski. Also surviving are son, Brian Gallagher; daughter, Emma Sloat; stepchildren, Ryan, Raechel and Ian Kochanowski; and brother, Francis Gaus.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Carol Gaus Rizzo and Frank Rizzo. A graduate of Scranton High School, class of 1997, she attended Penn State University. Prior to her illness, she was employed as an EMT for Commonwealth Health EMS (CHEMS).

Lynn dedicated her life to caring for others. A lover of animals, she spent many hours volunteering at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Prior to working at CHEMS, she first worked at Regional Hospital and later at Pennsylvania Ambulance. Lynn was known as one of the finest EMTs in the area. Always a straight shooter, Lynn would tell you how it is but also be there for you whenever you needed her. Her loyalty and friendship will be cherished and remembered by all who knew her.

A celebration of Lynn's life will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines and masks will be required. Visitors must refrain from physical contact with the family and quickly walk through and pay your respects. Interment in Fairview Memorial Park will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lynn's name may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


