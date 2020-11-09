Home

Lynn Susan (Carpenter) Kilker, 69, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, surrounded by her family at her residence. She was the wife of Paul V. Kilker. The couple celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on May 25, 2020.

There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church in Olyphant, Pa., with burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Olyphant. Monsignor Michael Delaney will be officiating the Mass. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Lynn was born in Hyde Park, N.Y., on May 25, 1951, the daughter of the late George Carpenter and Virginia (Rossbach) MacDonald. She was a special events coordinator at GGS Information Services in Emigsville.

Lynn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York and a proud member of the Rotary Club in York.

Lynn leaves a son, Jon F. Kilker and his wife, Marion, of York; a daughter, Laurie A. Sweet and her husband, Andrew, of Connecticut; two granddaughters, Olivia and Ellie Sweet; a sister-in-law, Jane Carpenter and her children, Jamie and Mark Carpenter; and an adoptive son, Adam Leone and his wife, Shannan and their children, Adalyn and Vance. She leaves her beloved dog, Finnegan. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Carpenter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406, www.ycspca.org; or , P.O. Box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, ; or Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, www.hhhumane.org. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.


