|
|
Sister M. Francis Borgia O'Donnell, I.H.M., of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died on Monday, Nov. 4, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1931, in Lock Haven, Pa., and given the name Joan Elaine. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Sara McNerney O'Donnell. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1949, and made her temporary profession of vows on May 8, 1952, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1955.
Sister Francis Borgia served as a teacher in the following schools: St. Patrick Elementary School in Spangler, from 1952 to 1958; St. Ann Elementary School in Devon, Conn., from 1958 to 1959; St. Clare Elementary School in Scranton, from 1959 to 1960; Holy Name of Jesus Elementary School in Forty Fort, from 1960 to 1961; St. Ann Elementary School in Nyack, N.Y., from 1961 to 1965; St. Pius X Elementary School in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, from 1965 to 1968; Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Elementary School in Forest Hills, N.Y., from 1968 to 1969; Epiphany Elementary School in Sayre, from 1969 to 1971; St. John the Baptist Elementary School in Unity, from 1971 to 1973; St. Raymond Elementary School in East Rockaway, N.Y., from 1973 to 1977; Archbishop Neale Elementary School in La Plata, Md., from 1977 to 1981; St. Paul Elementary School in New Bern, N.C., from 1988 to 1991; and St. Mary of the Assumption Elementary School in Upper Marlboro, Md., from 1991 to 1995.
Sister served as a principal in the following schools: St. Pius X Elementary School in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, from 1965 to 1968; St. John the Evangelist Elementary School in Bellefonte, from 1981 to 1988; St. Paul Elementary School in New Bern, N.C., from 1988 to 1991; and St. Mary of the Assumption Elementary School in Upper Marlboro, Md., from 1991 to 1995.
She also served as director of religious education at St. Mary of the Mount Parish in Pittsburgh, from 1995 to 2009.
From 2009 until the time of her death, Sister Francis Borgia was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.
She received a Bachelor of Music degree in music education, a Master of Science degree in secondary education, a Master of Science degree in music education, and a Master of Science degree in religious education all from Marywood College.
She is survived by cousins; and by the members of the IHM congregation.
The funeral will be Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will follow Mass on Thursday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 5, 2019