Sister M. Immaculata Norton, I.H.M., of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1921, in Scranton, Pa., and given the name Martha. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Walsh Norton. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1943, and made her temporary profession of vows on May 8, 1946, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1949.
Sister M. Immaculata served as a teacher at the following schools: St. Joseph High School in Williamsport, from 1946 to 1951; St. Mary High School in Manhasset, N.Y., from 1951 to 1959; and Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore., from 1959 to 1961.
She was a faculty member in the English Department of Marywood College in Scranton, from 1961 to 2002. Sister also served as receptionist at the IHM Center in Scranton, from 2002 to 2006.
From 2007 until the time of her death, Sister M. Immaculata served as a prayer minister at the IHM Center and Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.
She received a Master of Arts degree in business education/drama from Marywood College, a Master of Arts degree in drama/English from Catholic University of America, a Master of Arts degree in counseling and a Master of Science degree in religious studies both from Marywood College.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Norton, Marilyn Norton and Mary Early.
She is survived by a sister, Mildred Norton, of Scranton; nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.
The funeral will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave. in Scranton. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Monday, Sept. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will follow Mass on Tuesday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019