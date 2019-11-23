|
|
|
Sister M. Jane Frances Dunnigan, I.H.M., of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died Thursday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1943, in Weehawken, N.J., and given the name Barbara Frances. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Walsh Dunnigan. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1960, and made her temporary profession of vows on June 26, 1963, and her final profession of vows on June 26, 1968.
Sister Jane Frances served as a teacher in the following schools: St. Rose High School, Carbondale, from 1965 to 1968; Gaston High School, New Bern, N.C., from 1968 to 1969; Most Holy Rosary High School, Syracuse, N.Y., from 1969 to 1970; South Scranton Catholic High School, Scranton, from 1970 to 1972; Bishop Neumann High School, Williamsport, from 1972 to 1975; St. Mary of the Mount High School, Pittsburgh, from 1975 to 1982; Bishop Canevin High School, Pittsburgh, from 1982 to 1983; St. Dominic High School, Oyster Bay, N.Y., from 1983 to 2001; and Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank, N.J., from 2001 to 2012.
She also served as assistant to campus minister at Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank, N.J., from 2012 to 2015; support staff member at the IHM Center, Scranton, from 2015 until the time of her death; and office assistant in the IHM Development office, Scranton, from 2016 until the time of her death.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in French/Latin and a Master of Science degree in theology, both from Marywood College, and a Master of Arts degree in French from Assumption College.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, a twin brother, Robert; and Joseph and Frank.
She is survived by two brothers, Thomas, of New Windsor, N.Y.; and John (Jack), of Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; a sister, Patsy Mullins, of Virginia Beach, Va.; nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at the IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at the IHM Center on Monday from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will follow Mass on Tuesday at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 23, 2019