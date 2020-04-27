|
M. Jayne Cesare Hartman, Old Forge, died Saturday morning at Mountain View Care Center after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Marc C. Hartman, on Jan. 5, 2005.
Born in Baltimore, Md., and raised in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Giulio and Theresa Kelly Cesare. A graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 1955, she then graduated from the Temple University School of Pharmacy before beginning a more than 50-year career as a pharmacist. Jayne was ahead of her time professionally.
Her incredible work ethic and professionalism was evident throughout her entire life. Jayne began her career as the pharmacist in her family's business, Kelly's Pharmacy, in Old Forge. While raising her family, she also served as chief pharmacist for St. Joseph's Center in Scranton before joining the pharmacy at the former Scranton State Hospital. She retired in 2012 from the V.A. Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, where she worked for almost 20 years. While at the VA Medical Center, she also worked at Blakeslee Pharmacy.
Beyond the dedication to her profession and immeasurable love for her beautiful family, Jayne was fiercely loyal, kind, generous and certainly independent. Jayne was a trusted friend to many and knowledgeable on so many levels that family and friends often sought her guidance and counsel. When they did, Jayne was never judgmental, always offering strong support and always inspiring confidence.
Words cannot describe how much she loved her family. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest happiness, source of deepest pride, and the topic of most conversations. She also adored her many nieces and nephews and they adored Aunt Jayne and had a very special place in their hearts for her.
She leaves behind her adoring family, and is never to be forgotten. Of Roman Catholic faith, she was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.
She is survived by her loving sons, Thomas J., Marc K.; and Michael C. Hartman and wife, Alicia, all of Old Forge; and Richard M. Hartman and wife, Ellen, Ithaca, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Owen, Cameron, Michael and Madelyn Jayne Hartman; three siblings, Dr. Joseph Cesare and wife, Kathryn, Clarks Green; attorney Alyce Halchak, Montclair, N.J.; and Patricia Greco and husband, Carl, Old Forge; and many nieces and nephews; and countless cousins and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved brother-in-law, Dr. Theodore Halchak.
Her family would like to acknowledge, thank and extend their appreciation to both Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli as well as the staff of Mountain View Care Center for the care provided to Jayne throughout her illness.
Private services will be from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial to follow at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jayne's name to the donor's favorite charity. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 27, 2020