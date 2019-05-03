Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister M. Michel Keenan I.H.M.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sister M. Michel Keenan, I.H.M., of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Wednesday, May 1, at Our Lady of Peace Residence, in Scranton.



She was born on March 28, 1924, in Payette, Idaho, and given the name Patricia. She was the daughter of the late John and Lucille Bindel Keenan. She entered the IHM Congregation on Feb. 6, 1946, and made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1948, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1951.



Sister Michel served as a teacher in the following schools: St. John High School in Pittston, from 1948 to 1950; St. Paul High School in Scranton, from 1950 to 1953; and Boys Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore., from 1953 to 1955. She was a doctoral student at the University of Notre Dame from 1955 to 1957.



Prior to entering the IHM Congregation, she was a telegraph teletype operator at the U.S. Government District Transportation Office in Spokane, Wash., from 1941 to 1946. Following her studies at Notre Dame, she was at Marywood College in Scranton, from 1958 to 1978, serving on the faculty from 1958 to 1968; as graduate dean from 1960 to 1968; and as vice president for academic affairs from 1968 to 1978. From 1974 to 1979, Sister Michel was appointed by the Governor of Pennsylvania to the State Board of Education, Council of Higher Education, from 1974 to 1979.



Sister Michel was then elected superior general of the IHM Congregation in Scranton, and served from 1978 to 1986. She was director of the Office of Justice and Peace for the congregation from 1986 to 1988. She was assistant vice president for academic affairs at Heritage College in Toppenish, Wash., from 1988 to 2000 and special assistant to the president at Heritage College from 2006 to 2010. During her service at Heritage College, she was named Person of the Year.



Throughout her religious life and to the present, Sister Michel's knowledge of and love for the congregation's history and heritage led her to write several volumes on the history of the congregation and the lives of its superiors general. She served as a researcher and writer with the IHM Archives Office from 2001 to 2006 and from 2010 until her time of death. Sister was an instructor at the Marywood University Writing Center. She also served on various diocesan and community boards including the Marywood Board of Trustees. She was awarded the Presidential Medal by Marywood in 1986.



She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English/social sciences, and a Master of Arts degree in education from Marywood College; and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Notre Dame.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Thomas; and a sister, Mary Hecht.



She is survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.



The funeral will be Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at the IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at the IHM Center on Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow Mass on Monday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.



Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

