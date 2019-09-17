|
|
Sister M. Monica Byrne, I.H.M., of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa.
She was born on May 12, 1926, in Spangler, Pa., and given the name Rita Marie. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Gertrude Nagle Byrne. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1945, and made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1948, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1951.
Sister Monica served as a teacher in schools in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She was principal in schools in Maryland, Oregon and Pennsylvania. From 1997 to 2017, Sister Monica was library assistant at Holy Cross High School in Delran, New Jersey. From 2017 until the time of her death, Sister Monica was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.
She received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science degree in education from Marywood College.
She is also preceded in death by five brothers, Michael, Paul, the Rev. Robert, Louis and the Rev. Walter.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Josephine Byrne Ebben of Windsor, Colorado; nieces and nephews; and by the members of the IHM Congregation.
The funeral will be Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton.
Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4. Interment will follow Mass on Friday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 17, 2019