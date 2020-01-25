|
Sister M. St. Anthony Radzikowski, I.H.M., of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died Friday at Our Lady of Peace Residence, Scranton.
She was born on March 10, 1919, in Jermyn, and given the name Mary Frances. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Amelia Brzuchalski Radzikowski. She entered the IHM Congregation on July 2, 1942. She made her temporary profession of vows on May 8, 1945, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1948.
Sister St. Anthony served as a teacher at St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston, from 1945 to 1953; and St. Mary of the Mount High School, Pittsburgh, from 1953 to 1955.
Sister served as dean of students at Marywood College, Scranton, from 1955 to 1958; and as an associate professor at Marywood College from 1961 to 1994.
She also served in the communications office at the IHM Center, Scranton, from 1994 to 2012.
From 2012 until the time of her death, Sister St. Anthony was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence, Scranton.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Latin/mathematics from Marywood College; and a Master of Science degree in chemistry and a Ph.D. in chemistry, both from the University of Notre Dame.
She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins; and the members of the IHM Congregation.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and Alphonsus; and three sisters, Eleanor, Helen and Edna Kase.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Peace Residence. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will follow Mass at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 25, 2020