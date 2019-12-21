|
Sister M. St. Kenneth Polley, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died Thursday at Our Lady of Peace Residence, Scranton.
She was born on June 21, 1930, in Scranton, and given the name Jule Annette. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Jule Hughes Polley. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1950. She made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1953, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1956.
Sister St. Kenneth served as a teacher at the following schools: St. Agnes Academy in Washington, N.C., from 1953 to 1954; Laurel Hill Academy in Susquehanna from 1954 to 1958; St. Ann High School in Scranton from 1958 to 1964; St. Michael's School for Boys in Hoban Heights from 1964 to 1965; St. Patrick High School in Olyphant from 1965 to 1968; Bishop Klonowski High School in Scranton from 1968 to 1982; and Bishop Hannan High School in Scranton from 1986 to 1990.
She also served on family ministry from 1982 to 1986, as an administrative assistant at Marian Convent in Scranton from 1990 to 2006, and on the support staff at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton from 2006 to 2016.
From 2016 until the time of her death, Sister St. Kenneth served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.
She received a bachelor of music degree in music/voice/instrument from Marywood College and a Master of Music degree in music education from the University of Notre Dame.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Johnson and Janet.
She is survived by a brother, Kenneth, of Reading; nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.
The funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m.
Interment will follow Mass on Monday at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019