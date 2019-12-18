|
Mabel I. Payne, 92, of Kingsley, died Sunday evening at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklyn Payne.
Born Feb. 19, 1927, on the family farm in Elkdale, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Laura Snedeker Collum. She was a graduate of Harford High School, attended the United Methodist Church in South Gibson and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Laurel Chapter 67.
Mabel and her husband, Frank, owned and operated a dairy farm for 40-plus years. Mabel also worked at Irene's Garment Factory in Nicholson.
Mable was best known for her knitting and baking skills. All of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were adorned with one of her beautiful knitted sweater sets with matching blanket upon birth. No one's hands ever went cold in the winter as grandma's knitted gloves were sure to be part of your Christmas gift along with a jar of her homemade strawberry jam.
When it came to holidays, Mabel always arrived with a plate full of her homemade cookies and every flavor of pie you could imagine. She was especially adored by her great-grandchildren, who visited her daily to have one of her molasses cookies. There was always a batch ready for them in the cupboard.
She also enjoyed watching and feeding the birds from her porch. A piece of our hearts will forever be with her.
Special thanks to her main caregiver and shopping partner, granddaughter Cieara Pompey. Also to Dr. Neal Davis and staff for extraordinary care through the years.
Mabel is survived by three sons, David James Payne and his wife, Judy Mae, and their children, Jonathan David, Joy Lynn Payne Allen (Tim) and Jenny Leigh Payne (James Yachymiak); Dale Frank Payne, his wife, Kim Kay, and their children, Kyle Lee and Trevor Lynn (Johanna); and Frank James Payne and his wife, Brenda Leigh, and their children, Cieara Lynn Payne Pompey (Dan) and Franklyn Donald (Amanda); and nine great-grandchildren, Nathan Jo Payne, Carter Payne Allen, James David Penny, Wyatt Levi Yachymiak, Cali Mae Yachymiak, Daniel Alfredo Pompey, Harper Leigh Pompey, Bransyn Donald Payne and Adalynn Jean Payne.
She is also survived by a sister, Belva Adams.
Mabel was also predeceased by a daughter, Francis Mabel; a brother, Mahlon Collum; and four sisters, Alberta Huff, Hilda Ramer, Unadine Weismann and Margaret Frankenfield.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the South Gibson United Methodist Church.
The family will have calling hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Interment will follow in the South Gibson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Gibson Cemetery Association.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019