Mabel I. Reed died Tuesday at Dunmore Health Care Center. She was married to the late Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Charles Reed, who died in 1996.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Edward and Mabel Merrifield Hill, she was educated in local schools and received her RN degree from the Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing. Mabel was a past member of the Court Street United Methodist Church and the VFW Post 3474, where she served as president of the Ladies Auxiliary for over 35 years.



Mabel was a loving wife mother and grandmother who enjoyed hosting all holiday dinners, graciously opening up her home not only to her own family but her extended family as well. She was also known for her strong patriotism.



Also surviving are two sons, Charles and wife, Corinne, Throop; and Paul and wife, Sandy, Scranton; a daughter, June Doria and husband, Thomas, Elmhurst; a brother, George Hill, Scranton; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Dunmore Health Care Center, especially Kelly, Missy and Corinne; also Dr. Dodge and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, who all gave first-rate care to their mother.



The funeral will be Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment will be private.



Friends may call from 3 to the time of service.

