Mabel M. Klassner, 95, of Scranton, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, at the Green Ridge Care Center. She was the wife of the late Edwin G. Klassner, who died May 15, 1995.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late George and Bridget Cunningham Simonson. She attended Dunmore schools and worked in the manufacturing of military goods during WWII before marrying and raising her family. Then, as a proud member of ILGWU, she was employed in the local garment industry, retiring from DIC Factory in the Petersburg section of Scranton. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.
She loved cooking holiday meals for her family, baking cookies and other treats for her grandchildren and helping to prepare church dinners with her sisters and brothers-in-law. Also she enjoyed spending time in her garden and nursing ailing gardenia plants that friends and family had given her to nurse back to health hoping that they would later bloom.
She is survived by three children, Debra O'Malley and husband, Thomas, Dalton; Donna Rinaldi and husband, Thomas, Clarks Summit; and David Klassner and his wife, Ann Marie, Peckville; four grandchildren, Erin and husband, Michael Fata; Bridget and her husband, Chris Cotchick; Elizabeth Klassner and Brian Klassner; four great-grandchildren, Grace, Katterli, Liam and Tealin.
Also surviving are her in-laws, Ruth and Charles Curtis, Beverly and Tom Beckwith, and Lorraine Klassner; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sister, Rosella Leggatt; brothers-in-law, William Leggat, Daniel and Frank Klassner; and sister-in-law, Ellen Alexander.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff and residents at the Green Ridge Care Center, for their care, compassion and friendship. We want to thank Ann Stone and all the aides in the 300 hall for all that they did for her and her family over the past six years but especially during the current circumstances.
Due to the current pandemic, private interment services will be held in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Memorial contributions may be made in Mabel's memory to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020