Mada Beyrent, of the Green Ridge section of Scranton, died Thursday morning at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. Surviving are her husband of 58 years, James Beyrent Sr.; and their sons, James Jr. and Thomas.
She was the daughter of the late John and Alice Williams Reilly. A graduate of Holy Rosary High School, class of 1959, prior to retirement, she was employed at the Community Medical Center Nursery.
Also surviving are her brother, John Reilly Jr.; and her sisters, MaryAnne Christiano and Alice Houser.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019