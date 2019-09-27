Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Mada Beyrent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mada Beyrent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mada Beyrent Obituary
Mada Beyrent, of the Green Ridge section of Scranton, died Thursday morning at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. Surviving are her husband of 58 years, James Beyrent Sr.; and their sons, James Jr. and Thomas.

She was the daughter of the late John and Alice Williams Reilly. A graduate of Holy Rosary High School, class of 1959, prior to retirement, she was employed at the Community Medical Center Nursery.

Also surviving are her brother, John Reilly Jr.; and her sisters, MaryAnne Christiano and Alice Houser.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now