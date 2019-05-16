Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madalyn Ann Kaminsky. View Sign Service Information Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant 115 Garfield Avenue Olyphant , PA 18447 (570)-383-9033 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant 115 Garfield Avenue Olyphant , PA 18447 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Rose of Lima Church 6 N. Church St. Carbondale , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Madalyn Ann Kaminsky, 82, died Tuesday at Bridgewater Center, Binghamton, N.Y. She was the widow of Stanley J. Kaminsky.



Born in Carbondale, she resided in Windsor, N.Y., for the last two years. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Anna Dempsey.



Madalyn was very special. For years, she suffered extreme pain from rheumatoid arthritis; miraculously an outsider would never know. Madalyn never complained, and every time you would ask her how she was feeling, she would say, "I'm pretty good." She was selfless and strong. She had a profound love for her family. She was a wonderful mother and was always there for her children.



She especially loved her collector's dolls that she kept so beautifully on display at her home. She had every doll from Michelle Tanner to Shirley Temple.



She is survived by a daughter, Sabina Daye, Windsor, N.Y.; two sons, Stanley, Greenfield Twp.; and Stephen, Lakeside; a brother, Leonard Dempsey, East Stroudsburg; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Mae Wedeman and Helen Dempsey; and a brother, Jack Dempsey.



The family wishes to express special thanks to her daughter, Sabina, for her devotion and great care that she provided.



Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Father Seth Wasnock will officiate. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church Friday. Friends may call on today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave.,, Olyphant.



