Madeline "Madge" Brust, Clarks Summit, died late Thursday evening surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Michael Brust, who died in 1995.



Born in Newton Twp., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carmella Maffulo Peters. She was a member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church and worked for Gerrity's Supermarket for the past 15 years.



She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and who was her grandchildren's biggest fan.



She is survived by her son, Michael Brust and his wife, Jacqueline, Glenburn Twp.; daughters, Jacqueline Jenkins and her husband, William, Scott Twp.; and Deborah Stanton and her husband, Michael Casey, Throop; grandchildren, Lisa Siesputowski and husband, Ronald; Pam Lewis and husband, Eric; Katie Goldovich and husband, Jeffery; and Brady Brust, James Brust, Leandra Brust; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, Owen, Addison, Miles, Levi, Jillian and Elin; brother, Joseph Peters Jr., North Carolina; sisters, Marie Hudick, Virginia; Margaret Mason, Minnesota; and Anna Orloski, Florida; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.



Funeral will be Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church.



Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Company, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

