Madeline H. Gronski Macheska, 85, of Ransom Twp., died Monday at Mountain View Care Center. She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas. On Nov. 24, they would have been married for 64 years.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Adam and Mary Martin Gronski, Madeline was a graduate of Moosic High School. Throughout her life, she worked as a secretary for Coca-Cola, and retired as a regional manager of Christmas Around the World, House of Lloyd. During this time, Madeline and Tom traveled the world. She was a devout Catholic and dedicated parishioner of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. Madeline loved animals, especially her cats.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Tom and wife, Debbie; two grandsons, Jason and wife, Corinne and their son, Kingston; and Jamie and fiancée, Danille Cupinski.



A brother, Adam preceded her in death.



The Macheska family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart and the staff of Mountain View Care Center.



Family and friends are invited to attend Madeline's' funeral Mass, which will be held Thursday at noon at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, by the Rev. John V. Polednak, pastor. Interment will follow in Abington Hills Cemetery.



There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



Arrangements by the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.

