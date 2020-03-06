Home

Madelyn McNamara, 93, formerly of Scranton, Pa., died Monday, Feb. 24, at home at St. Andrews Estates in Boca Raton, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. McNamara, in 2008.

Born on May 17, 1926, Madelyn was the daughter of the late Stephen Kerekes and Sophia Rembecki.

Madelyn is survived by her niece and husband, Barbara and George Wolf, Yonkers, N.Y.; niece, Ann Marie Thomas, Syracuse, N.Y.; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at St. Andrews Estates, S. Verde Trail. Interment will be at the Boca Raton Municipal Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2020
