Madelyn R. Homets

Madelyn R. Homets Obituary
Madelyn R. Homets, 84, of Carbondale, died Tuesday afternoon at Regional Hospital of Scranton, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Homets, on Dec. 19, 2006.

Born May 15, 1935, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Angelina Senick Apostolico.

Madelyn was a devoted wife and proud mother and grandmother who taught her family to smile and to enjoy family, but her greatest gift was her love for God and others. One may think that her smile was extinguished today, but in reality it will live on in those whose lives she touched with her love.

She is survived by three daughters, Ann Marie Amadio and companion, Robert DeFelice, of Carbondale; Mary Ann Iyoob and husband, Jack, of Jermyn; and Diane Nevins, of Carbondale; one son, the Rev. Frank S. Homets and husband, Donald Bowen, of New London, Conn.; five grandchildren, Joseph Amadio; Dominick Esgro and wife, Jamie; Jeffrey and David Nevins; and Amanda Bennett and husband, Joseph; two stepgrandchildren, Jason and Josh Iyoob; seven great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Snyder, Connor Nevins, Karissa Caffrey, Aizlyn Nevins, Makenna Nevins, Dominick Esgro V and Wyatt Esgro; one sister, Carmella Carpenter and husband, Al, of Carbondale; one brother, Michael Apostolico and wife, Cookie, of Carbondale; a sister-in-law, Cheryln Apostolico, of Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Anthony "Pistol" Apostolico; and a sister, Anna Mae Wood and husband, Steve.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9 a.m. from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Madelyn's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 1, 2019
