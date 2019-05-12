Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae (Chylak) Burgess. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mae went into the arms of the Lord at Home of the Good Shepherd, in Moreau, on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Niskayuna, N.Y.



Mae was born in Olyphant, Pa., on May 2, 1933. She graduated from Olyphant High School in 1950, Keystone Junior College in 1952 and Penn State University in 1954. She earned her degree in mathematics. She started her career as an engineering assistant at General Electric in Schenectady. That is where she met her beloved husband, James F. Burgess. They married in 1956 and had four sons. She retired from Niskayuna Central Schools, where she worked as a computer operator for the business office.



Mae loved to play cards, especially bridge. In retirement, you could find her playing bridge four or five days a week with her husband, Jim. Mae loved to sing. She sang for many years in the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Choir and the Choraliers of Schenectady. She also was an avid volunteer. Mae was an active member of the Schenectady League of Women's Voters. She volunteered as an usher at SPAC for over 30 years. She was also a longtime member of the St. Claire's Hospital Auxiliary. She was very proud of her volunteer efforts in the hospital pharmacy.



Mae was predeceased by her parents, Nestor Chylak and Nellie (Shipske) Chylak; her siblings, Nestor Chylak Jr., Joseph Chylak, Eugene Chylak and Juel Dudrich; her husband, James F. Burgess; and son, James F. Burgess Jr.



She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Burgess; sons, Robert (Karen) Burgess, Stephen (Reba) Burgess and David (Carol) Burgess; also, her eight adored grandchildren, Josiah, Daniel, John, Hannah, Christopher, Josh, Adam and Evan.



The family is grateful to the staff from the Home of the Good Shepherd, Moreau, for its amazing care and compassion. Family and friends are cordially invited to the Daly Funeral Home at 242 McClelland St. in Schenectady on Monday, May 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Union Street, on Tuesday, May 14, at 9 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Home of the Good Shepard Activities Department, 198 Bluebird Road, Moreau, NY 12803.

