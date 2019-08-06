|
Magdalen "Madge" O'Kon, 82, of Peckville, died Sunday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. She was the wife of Raymond E. O'Kon Sr., who died June 3, 2017.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Charles and Mary Patrick Kaditus, she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, and a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She enjoyed her pet Labradors and visiting with her neighbors and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Madge Dombrosky and husband, Gene, Vandling; son, Raymond O'Kon Jr., Peckville; a granddaughter, Emily Ann O'Kon, Vandling; a sister, Mary Ann Gouveia, Bridgeport, Conn.; a brother, Cas Kaditus, New Jersey; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a son, David R. O'Kon.
The funeral will be Thursday with Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville.
There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements, Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor's favorite animal charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 6, 2019