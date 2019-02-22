Obituary

Malcolm Vincent Mulgrew Gibbs, infant son of Megan Mulgrew and Jahad Dwayne Gibbs, West Scranton, received his guardian angel wings on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 13, at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton.



In addition to his adoring parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Sharon Mulgrew, of Clarks Summit; grandmother, Shontia Allen, of New Jersey; grandfathers, Vincent Mulgrew, of Wilkes-Barre; and Gordon Gibbs, of New Jersey; James Dipple, of Clarks Summit; great-grandmother, Carolyn Geary, of Old Forge; stepsister, Jenna Dipple, of Clarks Summit; aunt, Mary Patricia Mulgrew, of Scranton; uncle, Shawn Mulgrew, of Clarks Summit; and cousins, Jacob Michael and Noah Anthony Corker; and Kaleb James and Kameron Dipple.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, Alexander and Gabriel Mulgrew; and great-grandmother, Clara Allen; uncle, Vince Mulgrew; and aunts, Carolyn and Kelly Mulgrew.



A blessing service will be announced. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



"This message is for my baby boy, just to send you all our love. Sadly no longer here on earth, you're an angel up above. We will never forget you. You are thought of everyday. The love we hold within our hearts never fades away. Your little sister will always know your name. Going on without you, life is just not the same. Rest peacefully with our family who have gone before. Watch over us always, until we meet again."

