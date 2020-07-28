Home

Malena "Elaine" Depew

Malena "Elaine" Depew, Scranton, died Thursday afternoon at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after an illness. She is survived by her husband, Thomas. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Dec. 13.

A lifelong resident of Scranton, daughter of the late Andrew and Malena Burgess Kitch, she attended Scranton Tech and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She was well known in the community with her various crafting skills, some of which were published in magazines. She completed a floral arrangement program and loved decorating. Most of her joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the love of her life.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas Jr. (Margaret), Scranton; and Randy, Dickson City; two daughters, Lisa Lewis (Michael Norella), Forest City; and Michele Brown, Clarks Summit; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Andrea, Scranton; a brother, Roy, Fleetville; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew and Jack.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future for immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church, Scranton.

