Manus E. Ritter of Scranton passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday. His wife of 64 years, Theresa Chechio Ritter. died April 9, 2011.
Born July 22, 1921, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank and Bertha Metz Ritter.
Manus was educated in the Scranton schools. He was a United States Army veteran serving with the Medical 12th Engineer Battalion during World War II, receiving the Bronze Star for meritorious service.
Prior to his retirement, Manus was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot as a radio technician. He had previously worked for Capitol Records. In retirement, he was employed as a crossing guard for the Scranton School District. As a crossing guard, he was known for his wonderful smile and warm demeanor. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow and American Legion Post 568 of Scranton.
Manus was a kind-hearted man who put everyone's needs before his own.
Surviving are his daughter, Marilyn D. Lukasiewicz and husband, Paul, of Scranton; grandson, Paul Manus Lukasiewicz; granddaughter, Julie Ann Lukasiewicz; and his female canines, Belle and Holly.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Francis, in 2013 and his female canines, Lady, Snickers, Emma and Mia.
A Mass was celebrated and military honors were conducted Thursday, March 12, in St. Catherine of Siena Church, with the Rev. Michael Finn as celebrant and the Rev. Mr. John Franceschelli as homilist.
Interment and committal was conducted at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp., Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2020