Service Information Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home 1132 Prospect Ave Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-905-4167 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home 1132 Prospect Ave Scranton , PA 18505 Service 4:00 PM

Marcia N. Dunn, 74, of Clarks Summit, Pa., passed away Sunday at Allied Services Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife for 33 years of the late Wesley W. Dunn Sr., who passed in 2016.



Born in Paterson, N.J., daughter of the late Samuel and Nancy Visnofsky Senuk, Marcia graduated from East Paterson High School in 1962. She was a member of the Paterson Civic League and was a lead ballet dancer. After relocating to Clarks Summit, she was employed as an accountant, retiring from the Abington Heights School District.



She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Juanita Chapter 8, and was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church. She was extremely devoted to her church and was very proud to have served as the church bookkeeper for over 30 years. She was also a member of the church choir. Marcia loved to sing and was a member of the Catholic Choral Club. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved being surrounded by her family. She will be sadly missed by those who knew her.



She is survived by her son, Sam Senuk and wife, Lisa, Clarks Summit; a daughter, Sharon Langan, Clarks Summit; grandchildren, Sam Senuk, New Smyrna, Fla.; Nicholas Senuk, Clarks Summit; Christopher and Morgan Langan, Clarks Summit; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Ares Senuk; stepchildren, Scott, Wesley Jr., Timothy and David Dunn, and Lynn Marie Viechi; stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren and many cousins.



Friends may call Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton. A blessing service will be held at 4 by the Rev. Richard Fox. Private interment will be in St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Taylor.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.

