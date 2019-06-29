Home

Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-6416
Marcia Regan Obituary
Marcia Regan, 69, of the Bellevue section of Scranton, died Monday at Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. Her husband of 44 years is Patrick Regan.

Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Dr. Victor and Louise Reese Mallory, she was a graduate of Dickson City High School.

In addition to her husband, Marcia is survived by a son, Patrick Regan Jr. and wife, Christina Kearney, Plano, Texas; a sister, Valerie Cooper and husband, Bob, Olyphant; and a brother, Victor Mallory and wife, Valerie, Scott Twp.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday by the Rev. Richard E. Fox, pastor of St. Patrick Parish, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, followed by interment of cremated remains at Cathedral Cemetery.

Arrangements by Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2019
