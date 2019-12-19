|
Marcus Santarelli of Blakely died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Regional Hospital of Scranton after his struggle with addiction and many years of love and support from his family and friends.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Lorri Mitchko Santarelli and David F. Santarelli Sr. and his fiancée, the Rev. Dr. Carmelita Memolo.
A graduate of North Pocono High School, class of 2008, he was employed as a plumbing and heating technician.
Marcus loved his family and the world. But more than anyone else, he loved his daughter, Penelope. Having a magnetic personality, he was known to be extremely polite and musically talented. He played the guitar and was self-taught like his idols Jerry Garcia and John Mayer.
Opening up about a loved one's addiction puts families in a vulnerable situation. It opens them up to judgment and criticism from friends, family and even strangers. Pretending that addiction is not happening does not make it go away. How we talk about addiction and those it affects is important. Know that hundreds of thousands of families who have lost someone to this disease are praying and rooting for you.
Also surviving are his fiancée, Jennifer Franco, Blakely; daughter, Penelope Santarelli, at home; brothers, David Santarelli Jr. and wife, Virginia Cruz-Santarelli, Florida; and Tyler Santarelli, Olyphant; niece, Sofia Santarelli; paternal grandmother, Elaine Santarelli; maternal grandfather, Leonard Mitchko; his beloved dog, Pip; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by cousins, A.J. Veno and infant, Fernando Veno; paternal grandfather, Fernando "Pop Pop" Santarelli; uncle, Kenneth Santarelli; and maternal grandmother, Margaret Mitchko.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Everyone attending the funeral is asked to kindly proceed directly to church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penelope Santarelli Memorial Fund, c/o NBT Bank, 1230 O'Neill Highway, Dunmore, PA 18512.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019