Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. (Stuckas) Clegg. View Sign

Margaret A. (Stuckas) Clegg, 91, Dickson City, died Thursday in Allied Services Hospice Center.



Born June 18, 1927, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Michael and Agnes (Sinkevich) Stuckas, she was a Dickson City resident. She was a 1944 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and had been employed at JCPenney, Viewmont Mall, where she worked over 30 years as an administrative assistant.



Surviving are nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brother, Joseph Stuckas; brother, Cashmere Four Stuckas; sisters, Mary Gavis, Ann Fisher, Elizabeth Stuckas and Helen Churi.



Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family, and a memorial Mass will be at a later date. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.



To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Margaret A. (Stuckas) Clegg, 91, Dickson City, died Thursday in Allied Services Hospice Center.Born June 18, 1927, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Michael and Agnes (Sinkevich) Stuckas, she was a Dickson City resident. She was a 1944 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and had been employed at JCPenney, Viewmont Mall, where she worked over 30 years as an administrative assistant.Surviving are nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by brother, Joseph Stuckas; brother, Cashmere Four Stuckas; sisters, Mary Gavis, Ann Fisher, Elizabeth Stuckas and Helen Churi.Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family, and a memorial Mass will be at a later date. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.