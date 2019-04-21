Scranton Times Obituaries
Margaret A. (Stuckas) Clegg

Margaret A. (Stuckas) Clegg Obituary
Margaret A. (Stuckas) Clegg, 91, Dickson City, died Thursday in Allied Services Hospice Center.

Born June 18, 1927, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Michael and Agnes (Sinkevich) Stuckas, she was a Dickson City resident. She was a 1944 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and had been employed at JCPenney, Viewmont Mall, where she worked over 30 years as an administrative assistant.

Surviving are nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brother, Joseph Stuckas; brother, Cashmere Four Stuckas; sisters, Mary Gavis, Ann Fisher, Elizabeth Stuckas and Helen Churi.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family, and a memorial Mass will be at a later date. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2019
