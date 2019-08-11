Home

Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish
624 Madison Ave
Jermyn, PA
Margaret A. Dee Obituary
Margaret A. Dee, 77, Jermyn, died Friday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Jermyn, daughter of the late William and Alice Feury Dee, she was a graduate of Jermyn High School and worked at Clarks Summit State Hospital before retirement. She was a member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn.

Margaret is survived by her caregiver niece, Alice Johnson, Scott Twp.; a brother, David, Twentynine Palms, Calif.; several other nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, William and James; and sisters, Mary Bell and Anna Lacotta.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, 624 Madison Ave., Jermyn, to be celebrated by the Rev. John C Ruth, pastor. Interment, Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019
