Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret A. DeLuccie, 87, of Scranton, died Monday morning at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Bridget Gibbons Dailey, she was a 1950 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before her retirement, she was employed by the Tobyhanna Army Depot and most recently Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.



Peggy enjoyed singing in the choir at St. Mary's as well as at her former church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Downingtown. She also enjoyed watching Penn State football and spending time with her grandchildren.



Surviving are two sons, Richard DeLuccie II and wife, Veronica, Denver, Colo.; and Ronald DeLuccie and wife, Amy, Scranton; two daughters, Lori DeLuccie and Kathleen DeLuccie, both of Scranton; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel DeLuccie; her former husband, Richard DeLuccie Sr.; and was the last surviving sibling of nine children.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment will be private in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends my call Friday from 8:30 until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444; or to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. To leave an online condolence, please visit

Margaret A. DeLuccie, 87, of Scranton, died Monday morning at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst.Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Bridget Gibbons Dailey, she was a 1950 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before her retirement, she was employed by the Tobyhanna Army Depot and most recently Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.Peggy enjoyed singing in the choir at St. Mary's as well as at her former church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Downingtown. She also enjoyed watching Penn State football and spending time with her grandchildren.Surviving are two sons, Richard DeLuccie II and wife, Veronica, Denver, Colo.; and Ronald DeLuccie and wife, Amy, Scranton; two daughters, Lori DeLuccie and Kathleen DeLuccie, both of Scranton; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.She was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel DeLuccie; her former husband, Richard DeLuccie Sr.; and was the last surviving sibling of nine children.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment will be private in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.Friends my call Friday from 8:30 until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444; or to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.Arrangements are entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. To leave an online condolence, please visit vanstonandjames.com Funeral Home Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc

1401 Ash St

Scranton , PA 18510

(570) 344-2498 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close