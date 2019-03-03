Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret A. "Peggy" Dubee Paris, of West Scranton, died Thursday at Mountain View Health Care Center after an illness. Her husband of 39 years is Joseph Paris.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late William Curwen Davis Jr. and Ruth May Edmunds Davis, she was educated in Scranton schools. Peggy was active in her community. She was a respected member of the Scranton School Board and the West Side Neighborhood Association. She was the only female president of the Welsh St. David's Society in Scranton and instrumental in keeping Gymanfa Ganu (Welsh Hymn Singing) alive. She was the organizer of the Main Avenue Flag Program, 26 Miles Along Main Avenue.



Fond of the arts, Peggy was an original member of the "Young at Heart" singers and was a writer. She wrote the essay, "I Am the American Flag," read by Scranton native, actor and playwright, Jason Miller. But, above all else, Peggy had a passionate love for family, friends, God and country; had a love for all people and making them happy; and love for her children. She was the best and most wonderful mom of five thankful children. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.



Also surviving are her children, Susan Dubee Drake, Aledo, Texas; the Rev. Alex Dubee, Hamburg; William Dubee, Scott Twp.; and Jacquelyn Ingram, Collierville, Tenn.; and stepdaughter, Diane Hudak, Old Forge; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by daughter, Ginny Dubee Fanucci; a brother, William Davis; sisters, Janet Evans and Myfanwy Cobb.



The funeral will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. with Peggy's son, the Rev. Alex Dubee, and grandson, the Rev. Daniel Drake, officiating. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Magical Court, Alzheimer's Wing of the Mountain View Care Center, 2309 Stafford Ave. Scranton, PA 18505; or to the United Baptist Church Window Fund, 213 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.



