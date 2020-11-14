Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
404 Susquehanna Ave
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-3401
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church
Delaware Avenue
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ubaldini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. "Marge" Ubaldini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. "Marge" Ubaldini Obituary

Margaret A. "Marge" Ubaldini, 82, a lifelong resident of Olyphant, passed away Friday morning at Allied Hospice in Scranton, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Nando Ubaldini. The couple had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Born and raised in Olyphant, daughter of the late Edward and Helen Sawchak Sidlasky, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School and a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church in Olyphant. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Specialty Records/WEA Mfg. in Olyphant. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

In addition to her husband, Nando, she is survived by two sons, Rick and Paul, both of Olyphant; two grandchildren, Lindsay Ubaldini of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Nando Ubaldini of Olyphant; one sister, Ann Marie Ritzko of Tampa, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Sidlasky.

There are no viewing hours. The funeral will be Saturday, Nov. 21, in Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Please follow CDC guidelines with social distancing and masks. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Olyphant.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -