Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Margaret McHale
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
the Cathedral Cemetery
Margaret Anita McHale Obituary
Margaret Anita McHale, age 75, formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away Saturday morning. She was the widow of Arthur J. McHale Jr., who died in 2014.

She was born in Hackensack, N.J., to the late William H. and Margaret K. Schnakenberg Clements. She married her husband, Arthur, in 1963. Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, painting and any creative endeavor. She always had a quick smile and words of encouragement. Before retirement, she was the bookkeeper for her husband's business.

She was predeceased by her son, Arthur McHale III. She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen and her husband, Robert James; grandchildren, Christopher James, Tara McMullen and Casey Susnosky; great-grandchildren, Reyna and Scarlet Rose; a brother, Henry Clements; a niece, Candy McCouch; and nephews, William and Kevin Clements.

In addition to her husband and son, she was predeceased by her brother, William Clements; and her sister, Gloria Clements.

Family and friends may call on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020
