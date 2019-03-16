Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann O'Fier. View Sign

Margaret Ann O'Fier, 85, formerly of Falls, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the Jewish Home of Eastern PA, Scranton.



Born in Pittston, on Nov. 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Anna (Novak) Markert. She was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston, class of 1951.



A true nature-lover at heart, her never-ending love of the Susquehanna River began when she was a young girl. She loved to spend hours skipping rocks, paddling around in her canoe and catching frogs. She taught herself to play the piano at a young age and continued to play her whole life.



Margie was very devout; she was a longtime member of the Discalced Carmelites of Holy Annunciation Secular Group, Sugarloaf, Pa. One of the biggest highlights of her life was her trip to Medjugorje.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Philip (Sonny) O'Fier; and brother, Robert Markert.



Surviving are her children, Rachel Spott (Fred), Dalton; Chris O'Fier, Tunkhannock; Steve O'Fier (Sue Natt), West Pittston; and Mary Ann Yanchuk (Tony), Bear Creek; granddaughters, Mikayla and Rebekah Spott, Dalton; sister, Ann Marie Willis, Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019, in Corpus Christi Parish, Church of the Holy Redeemer, Route 92, Harding. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Monday morning. Interment will follow, Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.



Friends may call Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



To leave an online condolence, visit Margaret's obituary at

Margaret Ann O'Fier, 85, formerly of Falls, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the Jewish Home of Eastern PA, Scranton.Born in Pittston, on Nov. 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Anna (Novak) Markert. She was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston, class of 1951.A true nature-lover at heart, her never-ending love of the Susquehanna River began when she was a young girl. She loved to spend hours skipping rocks, paddling around in her canoe and catching frogs. She taught herself to play the piano at a young age and continued to play her whole life.Margie was very devout; she was a longtime member of the Discalced Carmelites of Holy Annunciation Secular Group, Sugarloaf, Pa. One of the biggest highlights of her life was her trip to Medjugorje.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Philip (Sonny) O'Fier; and brother, Robert Markert.Surviving are her children, Rachel Spott (Fred), Dalton; Chris O'Fier, Tunkhannock; Steve O'Fier (Sue Natt), West Pittston; and Mary Ann Yanchuk (Tony), Bear Creek; granddaughters, Mikayla and Rebekah Spott, Dalton; sister, Ann Marie Willis, Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019, in Corpus Christi Parish, Church of the Holy Redeemer, Route 92, Harding. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Monday morning. Interment will follow, Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.Friends may call Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.To leave an online condolence, visit Margaret's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com Funeral Home Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home

251 William Street

Pittston , PA 18643

(570) 654-8683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close