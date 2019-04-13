Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Balish Brewinski. View Sign

Margaret Balish Brewinski, 79, of Scranton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Allied Hospice, Scranton. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Brewinski.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Balint Balish and was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Margaret was a graduate of West Scranton High School, and, prior to retirement, she was employed as a service representative with Verizon Communication and GTE Corp. and was the co-owner of Oakhurst Liquors in Seminole, Fla.



Margaret is survived by her daughter, Dr. Margaret Brewinski Isaacs and her husband, the Rev. James Isaacs; and her grandchildren, James, Joseph and Helen Isaacs, all of Potomac, Md.; her brother, Thomas Balish and his wife, Jean, Groton, Conn.; nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by six brothers, United States Army Col. Harry Balish; Attorney John Balish; United States Navy Cmrd. Daniel Balish; William Balish, Frank Balish and Dr. Edward Balish; and two sisters, Mary Kunda and Helen Balish.



Margaret's family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. James Klena; Dr. Pius Ochieng; the physicians, nurses and support staff in the Geisinger Community Medical Center Oncology and Emergency Medicine Departments; and Allied Hospice Facility. They are also grateful to the residents of the Marshall Apartment Building for their friendship and support and the time they enjoyed spending with Margaret, especially assembling puzzles together.



Friends may call Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.



The funeral will be at 10 a.m. from the funeral home with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment will be private at the convenience of her family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2110 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Margaret Balish Brewinski, 79, of Scranton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Allied Hospice, Scranton. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Brewinski.Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Balint Balish and was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Margaret was a graduate of West Scranton High School, and, prior to retirement, she was employed as a service representative with Verizon Communication and GTE Corp. and was the co-owner of Oakhurst Liquors in Seminole, Fla.Margaret is survived by her daughter, Dr. Margaret Brewinski Isaacs and her husband, the Rev. James Isaacs; and her grandchildren, James, Joseph and Helen Isaacs, all of Potomac, Md.; her brother, Thomas Balish and his wife, Jean, Groton, Conn.; nieces, nephews and cousins.She was also preceded in death by six brothers, United States Army Col. Harry Balish; Attorney John Balish; United States Navy Cmrd. Daniel Balish; William Balish, Frank Balish and Dr. Edward Balish; and two sisters, Mary Kunda and Helen Balish.Margaret's family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. James Klena; Dr. Pius Ochieng; the physicians, nurses and support staff in the Geisinger Community Medical Center Oncology and Emergency Medicine Departments; and Allied Hospice Facility. They are also grateful to the residents of the Marshall Apartment Building for their friendship and support and the time they enjoyed spending with Margaret, especially assembling puzzles together.Friends may call Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.The funeral will be at 10 a.m. from the funeral home with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment will be private at the convenience of her family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2110 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

(570) 489-6941 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close