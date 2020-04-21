|
Margaret Barron Yachecko, age 94, fell asleep in the Lord on Pascha Sunday, April 19, in Estero, Fla.
She was born March 10, 1926, the youngest of five daughters of Anna and Michael Barron of Dickson City. She was a graduate of Dickson City High School and was a member of All Saints Orthodox Church in Olyphant, where she married Andrew Yachecko in 1946. They moved in the late 1980s to Olyphant, Pa., and became members of St. John's Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield, Pa. Margaret's friends from church and her kind neighbors became even closer to her when after 54 years of marriage, her husband Andrew died on July 4, 2000. In 2014, after a series of illnesses, Margaret moved to Estero, Fla., to be near her son, Kevin, and his wife, Judith, who lovingly looked after her in the nursing home. Margaret was a good and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and her memory will be cherished. Memory Eternal - Vichnaya Pamyat.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Karen and husband, John Galpin, of Stratford, Conn.; her son, Kevin Yachecko and wife, Judith, of Naples, Fla.; two grandsons, Jason and Adam Galpin; and one great-grandson, Adam Galpin, all of Connecticut; and several nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the United States.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Mrs. John (Anna) Glovach, Mrs. William (Olga) Yuknick, Mrs. Peter (Helen) Witiak and Mrs. Steve (Sophie) Billets.
Due to the current health situation, there will be a private graveside funeral service in St. John's Orthodox Cemetery, Mayfield, by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John D. Sorochka, pastor. Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020