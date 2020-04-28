|
|
Margaret Birtch, 85, of Glenburn Twp., died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Varley Birtch, who passed in 2011.
Born in New Milford, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ella Shafer Flynn. She was a woman dedicated to her faith, family and friends. She will be missed by all.
Margaret is survived by grandchildren, Brad Birtch and his fiancée, Melissa Kisal, Scranton; Todd Knoepfel; Cheryl Birtch, Florida; Beth Birtch, Tennessee; and Brandy Birtch, Florida; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Birtch, Dylan and Lakota Vanderbilt, and Mira Birtch.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Bradley Lewis Birtch; and granddaughter, Alexandria Birtch.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020