Sister Margaret Burke, I.H.M., (formerly known as Sister M. Malachy) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died Sunday, Nov. 17, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
She was born on July 13, 1941, in New York City. She was the daughter of the late John Andrew and Mary Grossman Burke. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1958, made her temporary profession of vows on March 11, 1961, and her final profession of vows on March 11, 1966.
Sister Margaret served as a teacher in the following schools: St. Patrick Elementary in Spangler, in 1961; Immaculate Conception Chapel School in Scranton, from 1961 to 1964; St. Rosalia Elementary in Pittsburgh, from 1964 to 1971; St. Matthew Elementary in East Stroudsburg, from 1971 to 1975; St. Paul Elementary in New Bern, N.C., from 1975 to 1978; St. Mary in Manhasset, N.Y., from 1978 to 1979; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary in Rocky Mount, N.C., from 1979 to 1984; St. Francis de Sales in Lumberton, N.C., from 1984 to 1986; St. Ann Elementary in Nyack, N.Y., from 1986 to 1988; St. Ambrose Elementary in Bridgeport, Conn., from 1988 to 1994; and Holy Rosary Elementary in Scranton, from 1994 to 2007. She was on the library support staff at All Saints Academy in Scranton, from 2007 to 2008.
She also served as an instructor at the IHM Educational Enrichment Institute in Scranton, from 2010 to 2019; and as receptionist at the Catherine McAuley Center in Scranton, from 2008 until the time of her death.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education/English and a Master of Science degree in elementary education, both from Marywood College.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Andrew.
She is survived by a brother, Thomas, of Oyster Bay, N.Y.; and three sisters, Patricia, of Dunedin, Fla.; Rosemary Mason, of Portland, Maine; and Katharine Micena, of the Villages, Fla.; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.
The funeral will be Saturday, Nov. 23, at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at the IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at the IHM Center on Friday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will follow Mass on Saturday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019