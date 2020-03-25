Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Colburn "Peggy" Johns


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Colburn "Peggy" Johns Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" (Colburn) Johns, 85, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died Monday evening at Riverside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Taylor, where she was a guest for more than four years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Archibald "Archie" Johns, on June 24, 2014.

Born July 24, 1934, daughter of the late George and Margaret Evans Colburn, Peggy was educated at Old Forge High School. For many years, along with her husband she co-owned and operated Floral Gardens Florist of Old Forge. Upon her retirement, she also worked for SK Merchandising where she was more than just an employee but considered extended family.

An amazing mom to her best buddy and daughter, Carol, Peggy was also a loving, caring and kind soul who would do anything for anyone in need. She had the innate ability to make friends anywhere and everywhere she went, and although there's peace of mind knowing she's now reunited with Archie, she will forever be missed.

Throughout her life, she was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Old Forge.

She is survived by her adoring daughter, Carol Kem­ler; brothers, George Colburn and wife, Ann Marie; and Thomas Colburn, all of Old Forge; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Emory "Butch" Kemler Jr.; and siblings, Dorothy, Jack and Robert Colburn.

Carol and her family will forever appreciate the love shown toward Peggy by the entire Riverside Nursing Center staff.

Funeral services from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with entombment at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, will be private. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -