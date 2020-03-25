|
Margaret "Peggy" (Colburn) Johns, 85, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died Monday evening at Riverside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Taylor, where she was a guest for more than four years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Archibald "Archie" Johns, on June 24, 2014.
Born July 24, 1934, daughter of the late George and Margaret Evans Colburn, Peggy was educated at Old Forge High School. For many years, along with her husband she co-owned and operated Floral Gardens Florist of Old Forge. Upon her retirement, she also worked for SK Merchandising where she was more than just an employee but considered extended family.
An amazing mom to her best buddy and daughter, Carol, Peggy was also a loving, caring and kind soul who would do anything for anyone in need. She had the innate ability to make friends anywhere and everywhere she went, and although there's peace of mind knowing she's now reunited with Archie, she will forever be missed.
Throughout her life, she was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Old Forge.
She is survived by her adoring daughter, Carol Kemler; brothers, George Colburn and wife, Ann Marie; and Thomas Colburn, all of Old Forge; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Emory "Butch" Kemler Jr.; and siblings, Dorothy, Jack and Robert Colburn.
Carol and her family will forever appreciate the love shown toward Peggy by the entire Riverside Nursing Center staff.
Funeral services from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with entombment at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, will be private. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020