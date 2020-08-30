Home

Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Margaret D. Charney

Margaret D. Charney Obituary

Margaret D. Charney, 77, formerly of Jessup, died Saturday morning at Aventura at Creekside, Carbondale, after an illness.

Born on Hill Street in Jessup, daughter of the late Andrew and Rose Grasko Charney, she was a graduate of Jessup High School class of 1961 and worked as a cashier and manager at Woolworth's 5 and 10 Cent Store in Olyphant. She was a member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup.

Surviving are her brothers, Joseph J. and wife, Patricia Charney, Covington Twp.; and John L. and wife, Veronica Charney, Jermyn; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Charney; and a brother, Richard Charney.

Graveside services will take place in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.

Donations in Margie's name may be made to Holy Ghost Church, 313 First Ave., Jessup 18434.

Arrangements by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup.


