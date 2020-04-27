Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret DeMark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Marge" DeMark


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Marge" DeMark Obituary
Margaret "Marge" DeMark, 88, of Forest City, died at home on April 24, after suffering the long-term effects of Alzheimer's disease while under the round-the-clock care by her daughter Marie. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Augustus DeMark.

Born in 1931 in Forest City, daughter of the late John and Mary Swegel Shivitz, Marge, the youngest of nine children, graduated from Forest City School in 1948 and lived in Forest City for most of her life. Marge was a loving stay-at-home mom, caring for her children and maintaining the household. Later on in her life she entered the workforce, becoming an employee of the A&P store in Forest City. She remained at the Forest City store location under the ownership of Zazzera's until she retired.

Marge was a faithful member of St. Joseph Parish which later became Ascension Parish in Forest City. Until her health condition made it impossible, Marge attended Mass every day. She was a devout Roman Catholic who instilled in her children that Jesus suffered and died on the cross for us and we must believe in him and keep his commandments.

Marge's family is grateful for the compassionate end-of-life care provided by Home Health and Hospice, especially Carol, Joan, Kathy, Mia, Trisha and Norm.

Marge is survived by her three children, Jack (Lisa) DeMark, Marie Rutsky and David (Laurie) DeMark; and by five grandchildren, Katie, Kiley, Austin, Emma and Ben.

Marge was preceded in death by her sisters, Sophie Sheroshek, Angeline (Gally) Warner, Mary Maleckar, Pauline (Polly) Kazlauskas and Anne Pavlovich; and by her brothers, Valentine (Oscar) Shivitz, John (Jink) Shivitz and Joseph Shivitz; and by her grandson, Nathan Brownell.

A private interment and service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City, with arrangements under the care and direction of the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Ascension Parish, Forest City, on a date to be announced.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -