Margaret "Marge" DeMark, 88, of Forest City, died at home on April 24, after suffering the long-term effects of Alzheimer's disease while under the round-the-clock care by her daughter Marie. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Augustus DeMark.
Born in 1931 in Forest City, daughter of the late John and Mary Swegel Shivitz, Marge, the youngest of nine children, graduated from Forest City School in 1948 and lived in Forest City for most of her life. Marge was a loving stay-at-home mom, caring for her children and maintaining the household. Later on in her life she entered the workforce, becoming an employee of the A&P store in Forest City. She remained at the Forest City store location under the ownership of Zazzera's until she retired.
Marge was a faithful member of St. Joseph Parish which later became Ascension Parish in Forest City. Until her health condition made it impossible, Marge attended Mass every day. She was a devout Roman Catholic who instilled in her children that Jesus suffered and died on the cross for us and we must believe in him and keep his commandments.
Marge's family is grateful for the compassionate end-of-life care provided by Home Health and Hospice, especially Carol, Joan, Kathy, Mia, Trisha and Norm.
Marge is survived by her three children, Jack (Lisa) DeMark, Marie Rutsky and David (Laurie) DeMark; and by five grandchildren, Katie, Kiley, Austin, Emma and Ben.
Marge was preceded in death by her sisters, Sophie Sheroshek, Angeline (Gally) Warner, Mary Maleckar, Pauline (Polly) Kazlauskas and Anne Pavlovich; and by her brothers, Valentine (Oscar) Shivitz, John (Jink) Shivitz and Joseph Shivitz; and by her grandson, Nathan Brownell.
A private interment and service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City, with arrangements under the care and direction of the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Ascension Parish, Forest City, on a date to be announced.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 27, 2020