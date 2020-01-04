|
|
Margaret "Peg" Kerrigan Dixon, 80, of Liberty, N.C., died Thursday at her residence.
Peg was a native of Scranton, Pa., and resided in Liberty. She was a 1957 graduate of West Scranton High School, and was office manager of Dixon Sealer Co., as well as a homemaker. Peg was a member of Jackson Street Baptist Church in Scranton, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and head of junior church for many years. She was a den mother for the local Cub Scout Pack and loved gardening and nature. Most of all, Peg was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by husband, Richard C. Dixon, of Liberty; daughter, Amy Dixon Jones and husband, Todd, of Liberty; sons, Richard J. Dixon and wife, Barbara, of Nazareth, Pa.; Scott Dixon and wife, Mary Kay, of Mayfield, Pa.; and Steven Dixon and wife, Mary Jean, of Taylor, Pa.; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Dixon; parents, Henry and Gladys Figart Kerrigan; and sister, Gladys Decker.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Liberty, with the Rev. Travis Brock officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Liberty.
Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ramseur, N.C.
Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 4765 Sandy Creek Church Road, Liberty, NC 27298.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020