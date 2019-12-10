|
|
Margaret E. Cianni, 102 years young, of Old Forge, died Sunday morning at the Green Ridge Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Cianni, in 1994.
Born May 8, 1917, in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Annunziata Lettieri. Margaret and her husband were graduates of Old Forge High School. She was an ideal homemaker and seamstress, making all the clothing for herself and her three daughters.
The Cianni family enjoyed all the holidays with their three daughters and their families, dining on delicious, homemade Italian foods. Those memories will never be forgotten.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff of the Clarks Summit Senior Living Center and the Green Ridge Care Center for the compassionate care given to Margaret.
Surviving are two daughters, Marlene Chismark and husband, Joseph, Bluffton, S.C.; and Martha Magnotta, Dunmore; a son in-law, Joseph Marchese, Rochester, N.Y.; six loving grandchildren, Cheryl Benfante; Kenneth Magnotta and wife, Helene; Carmen Magnotta III and wife, Tracy; Michelle Earnsthausen and husband, Mark; Lisa Cardon and husband, Greg; Joseph Marchese and wife, Chris; 13 great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; a brother, Joseph Lettieri, Scranton; nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Marchese; six sisters, Josephine, Viola, Lillian, Ann, Ethel and Rose; two brothers, Nunzio and Anthony; and a son-in-law, Carmen Magnotta Jr.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Prince of Peace Parish - St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the funeral home Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30. To leave an online condolence or for directions, please visit the funeral home's website, ciucciofuneralhome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 10, 2019