Margaret E. "Maggie" Fleisher, 88, formerly of Moscow, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Wesley Village in Jenkins Twp., where she was a guest. Her husband, Arthur Fleisher, passed away on Jan. 13, 1998.

Born in Ashley, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Mildred (Caton) Shrader. Maggie graduated from Ashley High School, Mansfield State College and Marywood College. Before retiring in 1989, she worked as an educator in Hillsdale, N.J. Throughout her whole life, Maggie was a supporter of local community theater at the Bergen County Players in Oradell, N.J. She was a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church.

Maggie is survived by her stepson, Marc Fleisher; her grandchildren, Kerry, Brett, Ryan and Travis; her four great-grandchildren; her four nieces and six nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Edna Edwards and Annette Rozdilski; and her brothers, George and Harold Shrader.

As per Maggie's request, services will be private and are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444. To share your fondest memories of Maggie, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.


