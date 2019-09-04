|
Margaret E. Gatti, 94 of Scranton, was peacefully embraced by the arms of heaven at the house of her daughter, Leslie, on Sept. 1, 2019. She was the widow of Elmer J. Gatti, who passed away in February 2014. At the time of his passing, they had celebrated 69 years of marriage.
Margaret was born in Newbridge, Wales. She was the daughter of David G. and Margaret Jones Griffith. Before Margaret's retirement, she was employed by Emery Worldwide as an accountant for national and international Air Frieght for 25-plus years. She served her lord and family at Court Street United Methodist Church in many ways - Christian education director, Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school director, trustee, trustee treasurer and choir member. She also served as a Girl Scout leader.
As an avid family seamstress, she made time to include sewing costumes for her daughter's school plays. She enjoyed reading a good book. She would read several chapters before entering slumberland each night. In these last few years Margaret would have said, "You better change that to a few paragraphs each night."
Surviving are two daughters, the Rev. M. Lynn Snyder and Leslie Drouse and husband, Edward, of Avoca; three grandchildren, Marsley "Griffi" Holderman and her husband, Randall; Dayna Capwell and her husband, Barry; and Jason Drouse and his wife, Margaret; three great-granddaughters, Kayla, Jordan and Evelyn; great-grandson, Nathan; great-great-grandchildren, Riley, Remmi-Lynn and Raina.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rita Sockwell; and son-in-law, the Rev. Thomas J. Snyder.
In her last days she had loving and faithful care by family members and the friends of Hospice of the Sacred Heart. We could not have done it without you. Thank you so very much.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 10 a.m. in the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave., with the Rev. Jeff Levy, pastor of the Court Street Untied Methodist Church, officiating. Interment at Abington Hills Cemetary, located in South Abington Twp.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Court Street United Methodist Church, 816 Court St., Scranton, PA 18508, or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 4, 2019