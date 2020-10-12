Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ellen (Gebhardt) Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ellen (Gebhardt) Ford Obituary

Margaret Ellen (Gebhardt) Ford of Waverly, Pa., passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Scranton, Pa., at the age of 85.

Margaret (Junior) was born Dec. 6, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to George and Margaret Ellen (Neade) Gebhardt. She attended and graduated from Meyers High School of Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1952. She entered the work force as an accounts clerk with the Bell System of Pa. There, she met her future husband, John (Jack) Ford Jr., of Plymouth, Pa. She was of the Catholic faith and attended the Church of St. Gregory of Clarks Green, Pa., or St. Patrick's in Scranton, Pa., depending upon which pastor she preferred at that moment. Upon marrying her husband, Jack they moved according to the whims and needs of Bell of Pa., starting in Williamsport, then Danville, followed by Harrisburg, Pa., and then landing in Northeast Pa., eventually settling their growing family in the village of Waverly where they pounded in their tent pegs and have called home to this day. Margaret worked for the Bell until the birth of her first son, John Ford III and then became a stay at home director of child development (Mom). John was followed by Scott Christopher and then Douglas James. All three knew when they were in trouble when they heard their full names expressed at maximum volume. Margaret returned to the work force when her children were old enough to survive on their own. She became a licensed realtor, first for Dick O'Day Real Estate and then Lavelle Real Estate until her retirement.

Margaret was predeceased by her loving and always well-dressed husband, John (Jack) Ford Jr., in August of 2000; and her brother, Joseph (Joe) Gebhardt, of San Jacinto City, Texas, in December of 2019. She is survived by her three sons, John Ford III, of Waverly, Pa.; Scott Christopher Ford and wife, Chiffon, of Waldorf, Md.; and Douglas James Ford, of Haverhill, Mass.; and her beloved grandchildren, Molly, Sophia, Scott and Jackson.

Her viewing will be at Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, Pa., from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, followed by a Catholic service on Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green, Pa. All of those attending Mass are asked to go directly to church. She was a special lady and one of a kind. We, her family, will miss her.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -