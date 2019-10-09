|
Margaret Ellen (Marge) Sporer, 74, of Duryea, died suddenly Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her husband of 40 years is Kenneth Sporer.
Born Jan. 16, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Edward James and Margaret Theresa Korten Salisbury. A graduate of Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn, she was employed with Mercy Hospital and later Bank of America before retirement.
Marge was a loving and kind soul. All who knew her loved her. Marge deeply loved her grandchildren, and was her grandson River's caretaker. Marge never had a bad word or ill thought toward anyone, as she was an all loving and forgiving mother and grandmother.
She is also survived by her three children, Edward Sporer and wife, Joanne; Matthew Sporer and wife, Crystal; and Megan Sporer and partner, Jeffrey Triola; five grandsons, Gunner, Garrett, Tyler, Noah and River; a sister, Irene Hakanson; godchildren, Kristian Hakanson, Maureen Monahan and Joshua Bozym; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Friends and family may call Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. The family requests that those attending the funeral on Friday proceed directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693, or online at heart.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019