Margaret Emmett, 91, of Carbondale passed away Wednesday at Allied Service Hospice Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John James Emmett.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Pollitis Carito. She attended Carbondale public schools and had been employed for more than 30 years in the garment manufacturing industry. Margaret was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Carbondale.
She was lovingly known as "Mags" or "Marge" by close family and friends. You would always find her covered in flour from head to toe. She spent numerous hours sharing her famous recipes to anyone she loved. Her sauce was enjoyed by many, but will never be as sweet as she was. These culinary traditions are not only memories, but will live on through her grandchildren and loved ones.
She is survived by son, David and wife, Alice Healey Emmett, of Carbondale, and their children, Brandon David Emmett, Taryn Emmett and boyfriend, Nicholas Esgro; Kristyn Emmett and boyfriend, Nathan Preschutti; Brooke Ashley Margaret Emmett and boyfriend, Dustin Herrington; son, Anthony and wife, Lyndsay Merrifield, of Colora, Md., and their child, Anthony Merrifield, and his daughter, Gina and husband, Rodney Williams, and their children, Gianna and Donovan Williams; two sisters, Joan Murzynsky and Dolores and husband, Michael Scotchlas; and multiple beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Carito; and three sisters, Josephine Carito, Antoinette Klingensmith and Mary Mikucki.
The funeral will be Monday from the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp. Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.
For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019